India's COVID-19 recoveries near 26 lakh mark, recovery rate rises to 76.28 percent

New Delhi: In a positive development regarding the number of recoveries in the coronavirus cases across India, the tally nears 26 lakh mark, said the Ministry of Health on Friday.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data on Friday, a total of 60,177 have recovered in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate in India has touched 76.28 percent.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Health said,'' Active cases are only 22 percent of total COVID-19 cases.''

#IndiaFightsCorona Active cases only 22% of total #COVID19 cases. Recoveries are now 26 lakh. Exceed Active cases by more than 18 lakh.https://t.co/ftuVx5TuRG pic.twitter.com/0YVdlEOYBR — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) August 28, 2020

Meanwhile, India on Friday registered highest single-day spike of 77,266 new cases of COVID-19 infections and 1,057 fatalities.

The COVID-19 case tally climbs to 33,87,501 which includes 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured cases and 61,529 deaths.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had informed that more than three-fourth of cases have recovered in the past 5 months and less than one-fourth are active.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 9,01,338 samples were tested on Thursday and over 3.94 crore samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 24.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 829,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.