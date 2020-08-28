हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

India's COVID-19 recoveries near 26 lakh mark, recovery rate rises to 76.28 percent

In a positive development regarding the spread of coronavirus cases across India, the number of recoveries nears 26 lakh mark, said the Ministry of Health. 

India&#039;s COVID-19 recoveries near 26 lakh mark, recovery rate rises to 76.28 percent

New Delhi: In a positive development regarding the number of recoveries in the coronavirus cases across India, the tally nears 26 lakh mark, said the Ministry of Health on Friday. 

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data on Friday, a total of 60,177 have recovered in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate in India has touched 76.28 percent.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Health said,'' Active cases are only 22 percent of total COVID-19 cases.''

Meanwhile, India on Friday registered highest single-day spike of 77,266 new cases of COVID-19 infections and 1,057 fatalities.

The COVID-19 case tally climbs to 33,87,501 which includes 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured cases and 61,529 deaths. 

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had informed that more than three-fourth of cases have recovered in the past 5 months and less than one-fourth are active.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 9,01,338 samples were tested on Thursday and over 3.94 crore samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 24.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 829,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

 
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus recoveryCOVID-19recovery rate
Next
Story

EAM S Jaishankar slams Pakistan, says exporter of terror projecting itself as 'victim of terrorism'
  • 33,87,500Confirmed
  • 61,529Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M8S

Video: Riya gets angry on media while going to CBI for questioning