India's COVID-19 tally crosses 40-lakh mark with 86432 new cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India on Saturday registered yet another highest single-day spike of 86,432 new COVID-19 cases and 1,089 deaths taking the total caseload past 40 lakhs. There are a total of 40,23,179 cases including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 discharged patients and 69,561 fatalities, as per a data by the Union Ministry of Health.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are the five states that have reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours. These five states account for over 62 per cent of the active cases, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnesses a spike in the number of COVID-19 infections over the last few days. The national capital on Friday reported 2,914 fresh infections, its highest one-day spike in 69 days. Delhi now has over 1.85 lakh cases, while the death count jumped to 4,513.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and the 30-lakh mark on August 23.

While, a total of 4,77,38,491 number of samples have been tested up to September 4 including 10,59,346 samples tested on Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

India is now a few cases behind Brazil, the world's second worst affected nation after the United States. The South American country, which has reported 40,91,801 so far, has been showing initial signs of easing in the spread of the virus, news agency Reuters reported.