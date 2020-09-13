India's COVID-19 tally crosses 47-lakh mark, with 94,372 new cases

New Delhi: The coronavirus cases in India crossed 47 lakh mark on Sunday (September 13, 2020) with more than 90,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours.
The coronavirus cases in India now stands at 47,54,357 with 94,372 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health data. The death toll surged to 78,586 with 1,114 fatalities in last 24 hours.
The total cases include 9,73,175 active cases, 37,02,596 cured/discharged/migrated cases.
Here's the state-wise data of COVID-19 cases:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|268
|18
|3202
|45
|51
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|95733
|458
|457008
|10292
|4846
|67
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1712
|23
|4253
|127
|10
|4
|Assam
|29133
|447
|110885
|2556
|453
|23
|5
|Bihar
|14396
|794
|141499
|2041
|808
|11
|6
|Chandigarh
|2586
|20
|4864
|264
|92
|6
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|33246
|2245
|27978
|855
|539
|20
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|279
|1
|2444
|31
|2
|9
|Delhi
|28059
|1152
|181295
|3141
|4715
|28
|10
|Goa
|5323
|219
|18576
|511
|286
|10
|11
|Gujarat
|16301
|15
|92678
|1335
|3195
|15
|12
|Haryana
|19446
|571
|70713
|2188
|956
|24
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3194
|320
|5962
|123
|73
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|16261
|1092
|35285
|596
|864
|10
|15
|Jharkhand
|14844
|336
|45074
|1746
|542
|10
|16
|Karnataka
|97834
|511
|344556
|9557
|7161
|94
|17
|Kerala
|28870
|926
|75844
|1944
|425
|15
|18
|Ladakh
|841
|38
|2414
|27
|39
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|19840
|848
|64398
|1462
|1728
|37
|20
|Maharashtra
|280138
|8204
|728512
|13489
|29115
|391
|21
|Manipur
|1584
|51
|6102
|100
|45
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1570
|36
|2020
|131
|25
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|591
|2
|823
|33
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1215
|81
|3839
|37
|10
|25
|Odisha
|30999
|549
|115279
|3217
|616
|11
|26
|Puducherry
|4847
|31
|14228
|445
|370
|5
|27
|Punjab
|19384
|288
|55385
|2077
|2288
|76
|28
|Rajasthan
|16582
|723
|82902
|932
|1221
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|541
|9
|1503
|17
|11
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|47110
|808
|441649
|6227
|8307
|76
|31
|Telengana
|31607
|398
|124528
|2603
|961
|11
|32
|Tripura
|7584
|219
|11132
|398
|194
|12
|33
|Uttarakhand
|9781
|376
|20153
|725
|402
|14
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|67955
|634
|233527
|6085
|4349
|67
|35
|West Bengal
|23521
|60
|172085
|3042
|3887
|59
|Total#
|973175
|14859
|3702595
|78399
|78586
|1114
India`s COVID-19 recovered patients have seen a "steep exponential rise" from 50,000 patients in May to over 36 lakh patients in September which is "nearly" 3.8 times the active cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
"India`s COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the Active Cases (under 1/4 total cases)," Union Health Ministry tweeted.