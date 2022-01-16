India's Covid-19 vaccination drive completes one year today, over 156 crore vaccine doses given so far

New Delhi: On Sunday (January 16), India has completed one year of its Covid-19 vaccination drive during which it has given over 156 crore vaccine doses.

The country had begun administering vaccine doses on this day last year to its health care and frontline workers. The vaccination drive was then expanded to those above the age of 60 years and those with co-morbidities in the 45-60 year age group on March 1.

On April 1, all above the age of 45 years became eligible to take the jab and on May 1, it was extended to 18+.

The vaccination drive for administering the precautionary doses to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and sixty plus individuals then commenced on January 10 this year.

India administered more than 57 lakh vaccine doses on Saturday (January 15) and cumulatively, 90,68,44,414 first doses and 65,51,95,703 second doses have been administered so far.

A total of 52,40,53,061 first doses have been given to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 36,73,83,765 second doses have been given since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

In the 15-18 age group, 3,36,09,191 vaccine doses have been administered, the ministry said.

More than 42,69,993 'precaution' doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for Covid-19 vaccination have been administered so far.

#LargestVaccineDrive India’s cumulative vaccination coverage achieves 156 crore landmark milestone More than 57 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pmhttps://t.co/5Up0q2tBHb pic.twitter.com/bdjdi4e1P7 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the Centre is all set to issue a postal stamp to mark the completion of one year of vaccination drive against Covid-19. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will issue the postal stamp and address a programme virtually.