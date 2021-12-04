हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID Vaccination

India's COVID vaccination coverage crosses 127 crores after another 'one crore' day

Out of 93,58,319 administered vaccination doses till 7 pm, 25,24,056 people received their first dose

India&#039;s COVID vaccination coverage crosses 127 crores after another &#039;one crore&#039; day

New Delhi: India`s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 127 crore doses on Saturday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This comes after the country touched another 'one crore' vaccination day.

India achieves another 1 crore COVID-19 vaccinations today! With the Har Ghar Dastak campaign in full swing, the world's Largest Vaccination Drive is touching new heights & accomplishing new feats under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Till about 7 pm on Saturday, more than 93 lakh vaccination doses were administered

"India`s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 127 Crore landmark milestone (127,49,96,681) today. More than 93 lakh (93,58,319) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," reads the release.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Today out of 93,58,319 administered vaccination doses, 25,24,056 people received their first dose while 68,34,263 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

To date, out of 127,49,96,681 administered vaccination doses, 79,86,45,023 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 47,63,51,658 people have received their second dose

