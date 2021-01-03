India's COVID vaccine: Amit Shah, Mayawati, Randeep Singh Surjewala hail DCGI's nod to Covaxin, Covishield

NEW DELHI: Several ministers and political leaders on Sunday (January 3) welcomed India's decision to give emergency use authorisation to Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the approval given to two coronavirus vaccines as a 'decisive turning point' in the spirited fight against the pandemic and said that this will accelerate the process for India to become a COVID-free nation.

"This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion," he said, congratulting the nation, scientists and innovators. "A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators," he tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) move and congratulated the efforts of scientists for making India proud. "A momentous achievement for India! DCGI has granted approval to COVID vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech. I salute our very talented and hardworking scientists for making India proud. Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji for striving towards a COVID-free India," Shah tweeted.

"We heartily thank our scientists, doctors, medical staff, security personnel and all Corona warriors who dedicatedly served humanity during these testing times. Nation will always remain grateful to them for their selfless service towards mankind," he wrote in another tweet.



Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati also congratulated the scientists associated with the coronavirus vaccine and urged the Centre to make it available for the poor free of cost. In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The 'swadeshi' anti-COVID vaccine is welcome and congratulations to the scientists. A request to the Central government is that along with all the health workers, if the extremely poor people get the vaccine free of cost, then it will be appropriate."

India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted, "COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Congratulations to all the countrymen. DCGI's approval for the emergency use of two vaccines made in India will give a positive direction to this battle of India being fought against Coronavirus. Salute to the scientists and doctors, due to the hard work of day and night, we have reached here today."

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "Kudos to our scientists & researchers of Bharat Biotech on approval of the indigenously developed Corona vaccine and Serum Institute and its scientists too. India has always lead the way in path breaking innovations in past and will continue to do the same. Great start for New Year."

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted: It is a proud moment of all of us that the two vaccine approved emergency use are #MadeInIndia. Hearty congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji under whose leadership our scientists have achieved this in such short duration.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted approval on the basis of recommendations by a COVID-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Tahir Qadiry, Afghan Charge d`Affaires hailed India`s decision to grant emergency use to Serum Institute of India for their COVID-19 vaccine, named Covishield. Taking to Twitter, Qadiry called the occasion good news for science and for India."Good news for science and for India," he tweeted.