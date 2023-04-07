India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Cross 6,000, 13% Higher Than Yesterday

NEW DELHI: India on Friday reported 6050 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours– 13 per cent higher than the number of coronavirus infections reported a day earlier. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 AM, the active daily Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 28,303. During this period, India reported 14 more fatalities due to the deadly virus. A total of 5,30,943 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19. The number of discharged people stood at 4,41,85,858 as per data shared by the ministry on Friday.

Talking about vaccinations, 2,334 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As of now, a total of 2,20,66,20,700 inoculations have been done since the nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021.

Centre To Review Covid-19 Situation Today

Amid a nationwide upward trend in the Covid-19 cases, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting with the health ministers of all states and Union Territories on Friday afternoon. On Wednesday, the Covid-19 empowerment working group also conducted a review routine meeting. Dr V K Paul, Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG, ICMR and other senior health officials attended this meeting.

According to the sources, this was a review meeting to know the Covid-19 situation and preparedness in the country. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) also attend the meeting. “We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron which is circulating in the country hasn`t increased hospitalisation," Mandaviya said on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

UP, Gurugram Report 1st Covid-19 Deaths This Year

Triggering fresh health concerns, Uttar Pradesh reported its first death linked to the deadly Coronavirus this year, according to state health officials. The state also reported 192 fresh Covid-19 cases during the day while 68 patients recovered in the state, including one in the state capital Lucknow. At present, there are 842 active Covid-19 cases in the state. Meanwhile, Gurugram also reports its first Covid-19 death in over five months, despite the patient being fully vaccinated but with co-morbidities. Two cases of H3N2 influenza were also reported. The last time Gurugram recorded a Covid-19 death was on October 28 last year.

Covid Positive Elderly Woman Dies In Lucknow

An elderly woman, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 2, died during treatment on Thursday while 35 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Lucknow. The woman, who died was a resident of Lucknow`s Vrindavan Colony and was admitted to a private hospital in Alambagh.

She was diagnosed as a patient of multi-organ failure and tested positive for Covid-19 with the TrueNat method. "She was later shifted to King George`s Medical University (KGMU) where a second sample for Covid test was taken on April 4. The report of the second sample is awaited," said a senior health official.

Covid-19 Spike In UP

Till now, the state capital has reported 2,701 Covid deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. In the state, 23,650 deaths have been reported till now. Officials said once the confirmatory report of the sample taken at KGMU came, the death toll would be updated.

On Thursday, a steep hike in new Covid cases was reported in the state capital as 35 more people tested positive as compared to 24 new cases on Wednesday. Six patients were from Indira Nagar and Aliganj, five from Sarojini Nagar, four from Alambagh and Chowk, two each from Chinhat, Qaiserbagh and Tudiyaganj and one each from NK Road, Malihabad and Aishbagh, according to the health department data.

India Logs 5,335 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest In 195 Days

India on Thursday logged 5,335 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 195 days, while the active cases increased to 25,587. On September 23 last year, 5,383 cases were recorded in a single day. The death toll has increased to 5,30,929 with 13 deaths -- two each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Kerala and Punjab, and seven reconciled by Kerala, the Union health ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.32 per cent while the weekly positivity rate has been pegged at 2.89 per cent, it said. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,39,054), according to the ministry. The active cases now comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,82,538, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.