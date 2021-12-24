India's daily COVID-19 cases decline, but Omicron infections continue to rise

New Delhi: India continued the trend of recording less than 15,000 daily new COVID-19 cases for the 57th day and reported 6,650 infections cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data stated on Friday (December 24, 2021).

The Health Ministry informed that the country's active coronavirus caseload currently stands at 77,516 and accounts for less than 1% of the total cases.

It also said that 7,051 fresh recoveries and 374 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours. With this, India has seen a total of 3,42,15,977 recoveries and 4,79,133 fatalities.

The cases of Omicron, however, continued to rise as the total tally crossed 350 on Thursday.

According to the latest statewise list shared by the Health Ministry, there have been 358 infections of the new COVID-19 variant across 17 states and UTs in India. Out of these, 114 have been either discharged, recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra (88), Delhi (67), Telangana (38) and Tamil Nadu (34) has been the worst Omicron-hit states.

We should be Satark and Saavdhan: PM Modi in view of Omicron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of COVID-19 and the Omicron situation in the country. He also took stock of the availability of drugs, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators, PSA plants, ICU/oxygen supported beds, human resources, IT interventions and status of vaccination.

The PM directed the officials for maintaining a high level of vigil and alertness at all levels and told the Centre to work in close coordination with the States

"In view of the new variant, we should be 'Satark' and 'Saavdhan'," the PM said.

The fight against the pandemic is not over, he said, and the need for continued adherence to COVID safe behaviour is of paramount importance even today.

Centre reviews COVID-19 status in view of Omicron variant

The Centre on Thursday also advised States and UTs to not let their guard down and maintain their preparedness for fighting COVID-19 and its variants. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the public health preparedness of the States for fighting the virus and the Omicron variant along with the progress of vaccination with Health Secretaries and NHM MDs of States and UTs.

He highlighted the trajectory of COVID-19 and brought attention to emerging evidence on the Omicron variant driving the growing number of cases globally.

The Union Health Secretary also reiterated that local containment measures are to be put in place by the District/local administration when either the test positivity increases beyond 10% or occupancy of oxygenated beds increases beyond 40%.

