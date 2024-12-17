Amit Shah In Rajya Sabha: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday tore into the Congress and compared the Constitutional amendments implemented by governments led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to those led by the grand old party.

Concluding the discussion in the Upper House on the 75 years of adoption of the Constitution, Shah lashed out at the Congress and other opposition parties over several issues, including allegations against the use of EVMs during elections.

The Union Home Minister said that the people of the country, through the Constitution, have given an appropriate response to those who used to say that India would not become powerful economically.

"The debates that happened in both Houses of Parliament will be useful for the youth of the country... It will also help the people of the country to understand which party has honoured the Constitution and which has not... When we look back on 75 years of the Constitution, I want to thank Sardar Patel, as due to his tireless efforts, we are standing tall and in the world as one nation,” Amit Shah said.

"In the last 75 years, there have been many nations that became independent and had new beginnings, but democracy did not succeed there. But our democracy is deep-rooted. We made numerous changes without shedding a drop of blood. The people of this country have shattered the arrogance of multiple dictators and that too democratically," he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "... The debates that happened in both Houses of the Parliament will be educational for the youth of the country... It will also help the people of the country to understand which party has honoured the Constitution and which… pic.twitter.com/lkO5Fbk2yt — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024

Speaking on the allegations against EVM, the former BJP chief said that the Supreme Court has repeatedly rejected petitions on the issue.

Citing the recently concluded Jharkhand and Maharashtra elections, Shah said when the opposition bloc loses, they blame the EVM, and when the Election Commission challenged them to prove that voting machines can be hacked, no one came ahead.

"The 49th Amendment in the Constitution crossed all the limits. On August 10, 1975, it was a black day. Indira Gandhi's elections were declared null and void by the Allahabad High Court. Today, they lose and blame the EVM. The SC has rejected the plea against the EVM 24 times. The EC kept the EVM from 10 am to 5 pm for 3 days open for anyone to prove if it could be hacked. No one came,” the senior BJP leader said.

“They lost Maharashtra and won in Jharkhand on the same day. The people of Maharashtra punished them for their lies... On the same day, EVM was blamed in Maharashtra, and they prepared themselves for the swearing-in ceremony in Jharkhand... Indira Gandhi's elections were declared null and void by the Allahabad High Court. So she prohibited the judicial inquiry of a prime minister through amendment... I want to ask my Communist brothers to introspect on whom they are sitting," he further stated.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...The 49th Amendment in the Constitution crossed all the limits. On August 10, 1975, was a black day. Indira Gandhi's elections were declared null and void by the Allahabad High Court. Today, they lose and blame the EVM. The… pic.twitter.com/S0nDGiYxyh — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024

The two-day marathon debate in Rajya Sabha on the 75 years of the Constitution started on Monday. The Lok Sabha held a two-day discussion last week. The winter session of Parliament will continue till December 20.