India's farmers, honest taxpayers behind the success of free foodgrain for over 80 crore poor, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 30) credited farmers and taxpayers for handling the COVID-19 crisis and stated that it was because of their hard work and sincerity that the government was able to help and provide food to the poor and migrants.

"The credit for the way India is being able to handle this crisis goes to two categories of people. First, the farmers and the second, the taxpayers The reason you all have paid your taxes is the reason that the poor and migrants are getting food on their plate today. You are the reason India is not going hungry. On behalf of the entire nation, I bow before the farmers and honest taxpayers for their service to the nation," the Prime Minister said during his address to the nation.

During his today's address, the Prime Minister also highlighted that people of the country began to showing carelessness and negligence ever since the government announced the relaxation in the first phase, after over two-month of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

In a major announcement, the PM extended the Pradhanmantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till November 2020. Under this scheme, over 80 crore people will get five kg of wheat or five kg of rice per month. He said that every family will also get one kg chana every month until November 2020. The entire cost of this initiative will cost over Rs 90,000 crore.

On June 29 evening, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for Unlock 2 which will come into force from July 1. The new norms have extended the process of phased re-opening of activities including the calibrated expansion of domestic flights and passenger trains.