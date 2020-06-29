India's first COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN gets nod for human trials

Hyderabad: India's first COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech got the nod for human trials by the Drug Controller General of India on Monday (June 29).

"The Drug Controller General of India - CDSCO, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare granted permission to initiate Phase I & II Human clinical trials after the company submitted results generated from preclinical studies, demonstrating safety and immune response," said Bharat Biotech.

They also stated that the human clinical trials are scheduled to start across India in July 2020.

The COVAXIN has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The SARS-CoV-2 strain was isolated in NIV, Pune and transferred to Bharat Biotech.

According to the health ministry on Monday at 8 AM, India has witnessed a total of 5,48,318 COVID-19 infections, out of which 2,10,120 are still active.

There have been 16,475 people who have succumbed to the virus.