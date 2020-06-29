हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

India's first COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN gets nod for human trials

The human clinical trials are scheduled to start across India in July 2020.

India&#039;s first COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN gets nod for human trials
File Photo (Reuters)

Hyderabad: India's first COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech got the nod for human trials by the Drug Controller General of India on Monday (June 29).

"The Drug Controller General of India - CDSCO, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare granted permission to initiate Phase I & II Human clinical trials after the company submitted results generated from preclinical studies, demonstrating safety and immune response," said Bharat Biotech.

They also stated that the human clinical trials are scheduled to start across India in July 2020.

The COVAXIN has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV). 

The SARS-CoV-2 strain was isolated in NIV, Pune and transferred to Bharat Biotech. 

According to the health ministry on Monday at 8 AM, India has witnessed a total of 5,48,318 COVID-19 infections, out of which 2,10,120 are still active. 

There have been 16,475 people who have succumbed to the virus.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCoronavirus newsCoronavirus vaccinesBharat biotech
Next
Story

India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps; TikTok, UC Browser, Cam Scanner included
  • 5,48,318Confirmed
  • 16,475Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,00,28,614Confirmed
  • 4,99,599Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M56S

Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition) : China sending martial arts trainer on LAC