India's foreign policy is not a failure: Natwar Singh counters Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former External Affair Minister Natwar Singh on Thursday (February 3) reacted on Rahul Gandhi's claims Centre's strategic mistake that brought China and Pakistan together.

Former EAM said, I am surprised that nobody from Govt side got up to remind Rahul Gandhi that what he has said is not completely accurate. China and Pakistan have been close allies since the 1960s. It started in his great grandfather's time, who took the Kashmir issue to the UN.

Reacting to Rahul's claims of India being isolated because of the BJP government's foreign policy, Natwar Singh said, "Now, we are not isolated. We have good relations with our neighbors and the foreign policy is not a failure. We have a foreign minister who spent all his life dealing with foreign policy issues."

