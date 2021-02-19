India's homegrown missile system Helina can defeat battle tanks: WATCH

New Delhi: India successfully tested its indigenously-developed anti-tank guided two missile systems, namely Helina and Dhruvastra, from an airborne platform this Friday (February 19). The key homemade missile systems were designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Five missions were carried out to efficiently evaluate the capabilities of the missile. The mission concentrated on knowing impact in missiles’ minimum and maximum range, the DRDO said, adding some missions were carried out with warheads against derelict tanks.

While Helina is the Army version, Dhruvastra is made for the Air Force. The joint mission was carried out from the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) platform in the desert range.

Watch the video of Helina anti-tank missile system’s trial below:

“Some missions were carried out with warheads against derelict tanks. A mission was carried out against a moving target from a forward flying helicopter,” DRDO said.

