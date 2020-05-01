हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

India's list of coronavirus COVID-19 red, orange, green zones; maximum red zones in Uttar Pradesh

The Union health ministry has split 733 districts across India into red, orange and green zones, designating all metropolitan cities Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad into the 'no activity' zone even after the lockdown ends on May 3.

India&#039;s list of coronavirus COVID-19 red, orange, green zones; maximum red zones in Uttar Pradesh

The Union health ministry has split 733 districts across India into red, orange and green zones, pulling out all metropolitan cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad into the 'no activity' or red zone even after the lockdown ends on May 3.

According to the list, there are 130 red zones, 284 orange zones and 319 green zones in India. Stringent restrictions will be enforced in red zone areas post May 3. However, there will be partial easing in orange zones and liberal easing in green zones.

Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have the maximum number of red zones at 19 and 14 respectively, followed by Tamil Nadu at 12 and all of Delhi's 11 districts have been marked as 'no activity' zones.

Speaking on state's concern of districts included in red zone, the Ministry of Home Affairs statement read, ''The list will be revised on a weekly basis or earlier and communicated to states for further follow-up action in consonance with the directions issued by Ministry of Home Affairs under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The list of the districts as per the above classification is attached herewith in Annexure.''

Here's the state-wise list of red, orange and green zones:

Here's the district wise list of red, green and orange zones:

The division of zones will help the government to finalize the lockdown exit plan following May 3 and what will be the further action plan to deal with activities across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases climbed to 35,043 which includes 25,007 active cases, 8,888 cured/discharged cases, 1 migrant patient, and 1147 deaths as per Ministry of Health data at 9 am on May 1. 

