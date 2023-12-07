In the past few months, around a dozen of the most wanted terrorists on India's list have been eliminated in Pakistan by unknown gunmen. These include terrorists involved in the Mumbai bomb blasts and the Pulwama attack. These militants are mostly associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HuM), the separatist Khalistan movement or the Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM). Some Pakistan officials have blamed India for carrying out these attacks using a network of local assailants being run by the spy agencies of India.

So far, Pakistan have failed to nab even a single culprit and the killings have been attributed to unknown gunmen. While reacting to a question about these killings in Pakistan, External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India would like the wanted terrorists to face its legal system.

"Those who are wanted in India to face justice for criminal and terrorist activities, we would like them to come to India and face our legal system but I cannot comment on developments that are taking place in Pakistan," said Bagchi.

#WATCH | On terrorists' being killed by unknown gunmen in Pakistan, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "...Those who are wanted in India to face justice for criminal and terrorist activities, we would like them to come to India and face our legal system but I cannot comment on… pic.twitter.com/5ua9KXg9Ok — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

According to reports, some of the terrorists killed this year include Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Hanzla Adnan, Abu Qasim, Jaish terrorist Shahid Latif, Lashkar-e-Jabbar chief Dawood Malik, Syed Khalid Raza, Ejaz Ahmed Ahangar, Basheer Ahmed Mir and Qaiser Farooq.

Recently, Canada alleged India's hand behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and the United States claimed to have foiled a plot to murder Sikh For Justice founder Gutpatwant Singh Pannun, another Khalistani terrorist.

India has denied Canadian allegations while forming a probe committee on the inputs shared by the United States.