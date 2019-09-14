'India's much bigger than Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva', tweets Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi Saturday lashed out Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement pitching Hindi as the language for the whole country.

“Hindi isn't every Indian's 'mother tongue'. Could you try appreciating the diversity & beauty of the many mother tongues that dot this land? Article 29 gives every Indian the right to a distinct language, script & culture. India's much bigger than Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva,” tweeted the Hyderabad MP.

Hindi isn't every Indian's "mother tongue". Could you try appreciating the diversity & beauty of the many mother tongues that dot this land? Article 29 gives every Indian the right to a distinct language, script & culture. India's much bigger than Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi)

Owaisi's comment comes as the nation observes Hindi Diwas – which celebrated every year on September 14, to mark the significance when India's Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi as the official language of India. Hindi, is one of the 22 scheduled languages of the country.

Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet said that India is a country of different languages and every language has its own importance but it is very important to have a language of the whole country which should become the identity of India in the world. Today, if one language can do the work of tying the country to the door of unity, then it is the most spoken Hindi language.

आज हिंदी दिवस के अवसर पर मैं देश के सभी नागरिकों से अपील करता हूँ कि हम अपनी-अपनी मातृभाषा के प्रयोग को बढाएं और साथ में हिंदी भाषा का भी प्रयोग कर देश की एक भाषा के पूज्य बापू और लौह पुरूष सरदार पटेल के स्वप्प्न को साकार करने में योगदान दें। हिंदी दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2019

Hindi is the fourth language of the world, spoken by 250 million people. Hindi Diwas is celebrated in schools and colleges to make students understand the importance of the day.