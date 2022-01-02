हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Omicron

India's Omicron tally reaches 1,525; Maharashtra, Delhi worst-hit

Among the total 23 states and UTs that have reported the Omicron variant so far, Maharashtra tops the list with 460 cases. Delhi has the second-highest Omicron cases at 351, followed by Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (117) and Kerala (109).

India&#039;s Omicron tally reaches 1,525; Maharashtra, Delhi worst-hit

New Delhi: With 94 new Omicron cases detected in last 24 hours, the overall number of infections caused by the new highly-transmissible Covid-19 variant rose to 1,525 on Sunday, with Maharashtra and Delhi continuing to be the worst-hit, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Of the total patients, 560 people have been discharged from hospitals. Among the total 23 states and UTs that have reported the Omicron variant so far, Maharashtra tops the list with 460 cases.

Of them, 180 patients have been discharged, according to Ministry data. Meanwhile, Delhi has the second-highest Omicron cases at 351, followed by Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (117) and Kerala (109).

The states that have reported double digit Omicron cases are Rajasthan (69), Telangana (67), Karnataka (64), Haryana (63), West Bengal (20), Andhra Pradesh (17), Odisha (14).

Single-digit case numbers were recorded in Madhya Pradesh (nine); Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand (eight each); Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir (three each); Andaman and Nicobar Islands (two); Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab (one case each).

