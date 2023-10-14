New Delhi: Head of the Strategy and Innovation unit of the European Parliament Pekka Hakala has said India is a wonderful country and has had a successful P20 Presidency.

"... India is really a wonderful country and had a very successful presidency, not only on the G20 but also on the P20," Hakala said. He further said, "I'm very thankful that he (PM Modi) mentioned this (terrorism) and that is also part of our common text because terror against people can never be justified in no country and for no opportunity. So it can never be a tool to impose on other nations, on other people. My own thinking, we always should find another solution. And so to really be strong together, to stop terrorists and to go other political ways for solutions in difficult situations should really be a base of our countries..."

Meanwhile, spouses of P20 dignitaries were on Saturday showcased the contributions of all Indian Prime Ministers at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi. They also had a glimpse of the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy Museum in Delhi. The two-day P20 Summit in New Delhi concluded successfully on Saturday, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla thanking all the dignitaries for their contribution to the success of the event in India.

There were all together four high-level sessions that were held during the P20 Summit -- Accelerating SDGs, Sustainable Energy Transition, Women-led Development, and Transformation in People's Lives through Public Digital Platforms.

On the first day of the summit itself, the joint declaration for the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) was adopted with consensus to engage in parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue in relevant fora as a catalyst for promoting international peace.

The concluding part of the declaration mentioned, that the members reaffirmed their commitment to continue "joint work to make an effective and meaningful parliamentary contribution to the G20 process, as appreciated by the G20 Leaders."

"I am confident the discussions that were held on SDGs, green energy, women-led development and digital public infrastructure and your valuable views and inputs will further strengthen the G20 process for human-centered development," Om Birla said in the valedictory session.

"The discussions held over the past two days have clearly underlined the importance of the parliamentary dimension of the G20 and have also established how our Parliaments can work together to achieve the collective goals of One Earth, One Family and One Future," Birla said. He said many members also highlighted important global challenges beyond the development agenda selected for discussion during the P20