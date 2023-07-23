India's Poorest MLA Doesn't Have Money In His Bank Account, Doesn't Own A House Or A Vehicle

New Delhi: The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch (NEW) recently analysed the self-sworn affidavits of sitting MLAs in State Assemblies and Union Territories across India. This data was extracted from affidavits filed by the MLAs prior to contesting their last elections. As many as 4,001 MLAs out of 4,033 were analysed across 28 State Assemblies and two Union Territories.

The analysis found that Nirmal Kumar Dhara, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, is the poorest sitting lawmaker in India. According to his affidavit, Dhara has total assets worth just Rs 1,700.

Born on March 31, 1982, Dhara doesn't have a single rupee in his bank account, doesn't own a house or a vehicle, and has no insurance policy to his name.



cre Trending Stories

ALSO READ | DK Shivakumar To Jagan Mohan Reddy, Check India's Top 10 Richest MLAs

As per Nirmal Kumar Dhara's affidavit, he doesn't have any personal loan and he doesn't have any jewelry. India's poorest lawmaker, who is a resident of the Kushmuri village, doesn't have land or own any commercial or residential buildings.

India's poorest MLA Nirmal Kumar Dhara is a private tutor

Prior to becoming an MLA, Nirmal Kumar Dhara's only source of income was through his tuition.

He is a private tutor, while his spouse Anuradha Dhara is a housewife. The couple has a daughter named Anwesha Dhara.

Nirmal Kumar Dhara has an MA degree

BJP MLA Nirmal Kumar Dhara has an MA in English from Burdwan University. He completed his post-graduation in 2009.

Dhara did his schooling at the Rajkhamar High School in Indas.

Nirmal Kumar Dhara won 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections by 7,220 votes

Nirmal Kumar Dhara fought the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections on a BJP ticket from the Indas constituency in Bankura district. The Indas constituency is reserved for scheduled castes.

The 41-year-old defeated Trinamool Congress' Runu Mete by 7,220 votes.