Copenhagen: Asserting that India's role in damaging the climate is negligible, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Indians have had no role in harming the planet and the need of the hour is to promote 'lifestyle for environment'.

"The mindset of use and throw is negative for the planet. It is necessary to get out of consumption oriented approach and the need of the hour is to promote 'LIFE -- Lifestyle for Environment'. India's role in damaging the climate is negligible; Indians have had no role in damaging the planet," PM Modi said.

वैश्विक Climate Action से जब तक सोसायटी जुड़ाव महसूस नहीं करेगी और हर व्यक्ति इसे अपना दायित्व नहीं मानेगा, तब तक हम लक्ष्य से दूर रहेंगे। इसलिए मैंने दुनिया से LIFE यानि Lifestyle for Environment को प्रमोट करने का आग्रह किया है। pic.twitter.com/KGm8hQ7gy9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

Underlining that India had "no hand in exploiting our Mother Earth", PM Modi said, "we have taken on the challenge of saving her. By 2070, we have set a Net Zero target...India has been able to fulfil its climate action because, unlike others who put all the responsibility of saving the planet on multilateral organisations, we see it as a responsibility of each citizen to do their bit to save the world."

The Prime Minister further said global climate action does not appear to be succeeding as yet. The world appears to have stopped in its tracks but India has been delivering on its goals ahead of time because of the efforts of every single Indian, PM Modi said.

Denmark has been with India in the White Revolution, now it is becoming a strong partner in the country's green future, he added. "There are huge opportunities for the two countries in areas of electric mobility, green hydrogen, waste-to-wealth, sustainable urbanisation, green shipping, science, technology, innovation," PM Modi said.

PM Modi was also accorded a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora when he arrived in Denmark earlier in the day. In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi could be seen dressed in grey Indian attire and trying to play dhol with one hand.

#WATCH | Denmark: Drum performances by Indian and Danish communities in Copenhagen. PM Modi tries his hand on a drum and meets members of the Indian community later. pic.twitter.com/CenY80C0Ta — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

Addressing the Indian community settled in Denmark during his visit to the Nordic nation, PM Modi also asked each one of them to convince at least five of their non-Indian friends to visit India. The Prime Minister also urged the Indian diaspora in Denmark to work as 'Rashtradoot'.

PM Modi, who arrived in Copenhagen from Germany, was received by his Danish counterpart at the airport as a special gesture. He will visit France next.