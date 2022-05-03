हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

India's role in damaging climate negligible: PM Narendra Modi in Denmark

Addressing the Indian community settled in Denmark during his visit to the Nordic nation, PM Modi said that ''Indians have had no role in damaging the planet.''  

India&#039;s role in damaging climate negligible: PM Narendra Modi in Denmark

Copenhagen: Asserting that India's role in damaging the climate is negligible, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Indians have had no role in harming the planet and the need of the hour is to promote 'lifestyle for environment'. 

"The mindset of use and throw is negative for the planet. It is necessary to get out of consumption oriented approach and the need of the hour is to promote 'LIFE -- Lifestyle for Environment'. India's role in damaging the climate is negligible; Indians have had no role in damaging the planet," PM Modi said.

 

 

Underlining that India had "no hand in exploiting our Mother Earth", PM Modi said, "we have taken on the challenge of saving her. By 2070, we have set a Net Zero target...India has been able to fulfil its climate action because, unlike others who put all the responsibility of saving the planet on multilateral organisations, we see it as a responsibility of each citizen to do their bit to save the world."

The Prime Minister further said global climate action does not appear to be succeeding as yet. The world appears to have stopped in its tracks but India has been delivering on its goals ahead of time because of the efforts of every single Indian, PM Modi said.

Denmark has been with India in the White Revolution, now it is becoming a strong partner in the country's green future, he added. "There are huge opportunities for the two countries in areas of electric mobility, green hydrogen, waste-to-wealth, sustainable urbanisation, green shipping, science, technology, innovation," PM Modi said. 

PM Modi was also accorded a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora when he arrived in Denmark earlier in the day. In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi could be seen dressed in grey Indian attire and trying to play dhol with one hand.

 

 

Addressing the Indian community settled in Denmark during his visit to the Nordic nation, PM Modi also asked each one of them to convince at least five of their non-Indian friends to visit India. The Prime Minister also urged the Indian diaspora in Denmark to work as 'Rashtradoot'. 

 

 

PM Modi, who arrived in Copenhagen from Germany, was received by his Danish counterpart at the airport as a special gesture. He will visit France next.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiDenmarkCopenhagenClimate changeIndiaPM Modi's addressIndian diaspora
Next
Story

Covid-19 fourth wave: Delhi registers over 1400 cases, positivity rate drops to 5.97%

Must Watch

PT20M1S

PM Modi Europe Visit: PM Modi expected to meet Russian Prez Putin