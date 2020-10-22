हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Navy

Indigenously-built stealth corvette INS Kavaratti to be commissioned into Indian Navy on Thursday

It will be commissioned into the Indian Navy by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Indigenously-built stealth corvette INS Kavaratti to be commissioned into Indian Navy on Thursday

The last of four indigenously-built anti-submarine warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes INS Kavaratti is scheduled to be commissioned into the Indian Navy at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on Thursday. It will be commissioned by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

INS Kavaratti comes under Project 28 (Kamorta Class). Touted as a potent stealth ASW corvette, Kavaratti is indigenously designed by the Navy's in-house organisation, Directorate of Naval Design (DND).

It has been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. It portrays the growing capability of the Navy, GRSE and the nation in becoming self-reliant through indigenization, thus, accentuating our national objective of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. 

The ship has up to 90 per cent indigenous content and the use of carbon composites for the superstructure is a commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding. The ship’s weapons and sensors suite is predominantly indigenous and showcases the nation’s growing capability in this niche area.

Kavaratti has a state-of-the-art weapon and sensor suite capable of detecting and prosecuting submarines. In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments.

It is noteworthy that the ship will be commissioned into the Navy as a combat-ready platform as the ship has completed sea trials of all the systems fitted onboard. It is a praiseworthy achievement in itself, taking into consideration the restrictions imposed due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during which she was delivered to the Navy. With the induction of Kavaratti into its fold, the Indian Navy’s preparedness will be enhanced.

Kavaratti takes her name from erstwhile INS Kavaratti which was an Arnala class missile corvette. The older Kavaratti distinguished herself by operating in support of was Bangladesh's liberation in 1971.

