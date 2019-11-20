Indigenously developed nuclear-capable Prithvi-II missile successfully test-fired

The Strategic Forces Command of Indian Army on Wednesday test-fired indigenously developed surface-to-surface nuclear-capable missile Prithvi-II off Odisha coast. The missile was test-fired from launch pad-III of Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur of Balasore district.

Prithvi-II missile has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and it has been inducted in armed forces since 2003. The trial of the surface-to-surface missile was carried out from a mobile launcher from launch complex-3 of the ITR between 7 pm to 7.15 pm. Sources aid that it was a routine trial, he added.

Prithvi-II missile has a strike range of 350 km and it is capable of carrying 500/100 kg warheads. The ballistic missile is powered by the liquid propulsion twin engine. The last night time testfire of Prithvi-II was conducted on February 21, 2018. The missile uses an advanced inertial guidance system with manoeuvring trajectory to hit its target.

It is to be noted that the nine-metre-tall, single-stage liquid-fuelled Prithvi-II is the first missile to have been developed under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme of DRDO.