close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prithvi-II

Indigenously developed nuclear-capable Prithvi-II missile successfully test-fired

Prithvi-II missile has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and it has been inducted in armed forces since 2003.

Indigenously developed nuclear-capable Prithvi-II missile successfully test-fired
Pic courtesy: DRDO (File image)

The Strategic Forces Command of Indian Army on Wednesday test-fired indigenously developed surface-to-surface nuclear-capable missile Prithvi-II off Odisha coast. The missile was test-fired from launch pad-III of Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur of Balasore district.

Prithvi-II missile has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and it has been inducted in armed forces since 2003. The trial of the surface-to-surface missile was carried out from a mobile launcher from launch complex-3 of the ITR between 7 pm to 7.15 pm. Sources aid that it was a routine trial, he added.

Prithvi-II missile has a strike range of 350 km and it is capable of carrying 500/100 kg warheads. The ballistic missile is powered by the liquid propulsion twin engine. The last night time testfire of Prithvi-II was conducted on February 21, 2018. The missile uses an advanced inertial guidance system with manoeuvring trajectory to hit its target.

It is to be noted that the nine-metre-tall, single-stage liquid-fuelled Prithvi-II is the first missile to have been developed under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme of DRDO.

Tags:
Prithvi-IIPrithvi-II missilePrithvi-II test firedIndian ArmyDRDO
Next
Story

Pegasus row: WhatsApp expresses regret, seeks closer engagement with government

Must Watch

PT9M33S

DNA: Non Stop News, 20th October 2019