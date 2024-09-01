Advertisement
IndiGo Flight Diverted To Nagpur After Bomb Threat; Security Checks Underway

The flight, identified as 6E 7308, was forced to make an emergency landing as a precautionary measure. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 01:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IndiGo Flight Diverted To Nagpur After Bomb Threat; Security Checks Underway (Representative image/ANI)

An IndiGo flight from Jabalpur to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur on Sunday after a bomb threat was received. The flight, identified as 6E 7308, was forced to make an emergency landing as a precautionary measure. 

The nature of the bomb threat and the results of the security checks are still under investigation. Authorities are working to determine the credibility of the threat. 

"Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked, and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused," the airline said in a statement cited by ANI. 

All passengers were immediately moved to safer place and mandatory security protocol were carried out. The airline issued an apology for the inconvenience caused to the passengers. 

This incident follows a similar occurrence in August when an Air India flight was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram Airport due to a bomb threat, which was later confirmed to be a hoax. Further updates on the current situation are awaited. 

