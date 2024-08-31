IndiGo Flight Engine Fails Mid-Air, Makes Emergency Landing At Kolkata Airport

A significant incident unfolded on Friday night when an IndiGo flight en route to Bengaluru encountered a mid-air engine failure, prompting an emergency situation at Kolkata airport. The incident resulted in a full emergency being declared on one of the airport’s runways, but fortunately, the aircraft landed safely without any harm to the passengers or crew.

Mid-Air Engine Failure Triggers Emergency

Shortly after take-off, the pilot of IndiGo flight 6E 0573 reported an engine failure, triggering an emergency response. The incident occurred just minutes after the plane departed from Kolkata, with the pilot notifying air traffic control at 10:39 pm. In response, a full emergency was declared, and the runway was quickly inspected and prepared for an emergency landing.

Safe Landing on Single Engine

Despite the seriousness of the situation, the aircraft was able to make a safe landing on a single engine at 11:05 pm. All 173 people on board, including the crew, were reported safe and unharmed. Airport officials ensured that both runways were cleared and available for the aircraft’s landing.

Passengers Report Unusual Sounds and Flames

According to a report by TOI, a passenger reported hearing an unusual noise and witnessing flames coming from one of the engines shortly after take-off. Although these reports have not been officially confirmed by the airline or airport authorities, they highlight the anxiety experienced by those on board.

Emergency Management and Response

The incident underscores the importance of swift and effective emergency response protocols. An airport official emphasized that while engine failures are serious, they are not uncommon. The prompt action taken by the pilot and airport authorities ensured the situation was handled safely, preventing what could have been a more severe outcome.