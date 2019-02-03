हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indigo

IndiGo grounds A320 neo plane in Lucknow

An IndiGo spokesperson Sunday said flight 6E-447 which was scheduled to operate on the Lucknow-Delhi route on January 31 was grounded as a precautionary measure.

IndiGo grounds A320 neo plane in Lucknow

IndiGo has grounded an A320 neo aircraft at Lucknow due to problem in the Pratt & Whitney engine, according to a source. The aircraft has been grounded for maintenance since January 31.

P&W engine-powered A320 neos have been grappling with problems and aviation regulator DGCA has issued various directives to address these issues.

An IndiGo spokesperson Sunday said flight 6E-447 which was scheduled to operate on the Lucknow-Delhi route on January 31 was grounded as a precautionary measure.

A source said the flight was to be operated with an A320 neo plane.

"After taxi out the pilot noticed an error in the engine parameter. As a caution, he returned the aircraft to the bay," news agency PTI reported quoting a airline spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that after the inspection of the aircraft engine by the airline's technical team, the aircraft was grounded for further maintenance and engine would be changed. 

