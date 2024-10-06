IndiGo System Outage Leaves Thousands Stranded At Airports Across Country

Mumbai: Thousands of IndiGo passengers faced a tough time on Saturday as the airline faced system outage for more than seven hours leading to long queues, longer waiting time for check-ins and baggage drop process at airports.

Passengers shared pictures of crowds at airports and handwritten boarding passes.

At a little past 1800 hours, the airline said while airport systems are up and running, it may take a little time to achieve full normalcy.

The systems of the country's largest airline, which operates more than 2,000 flights daily, started facing slowdown in the morning.

Thousands of IndiGo passengers across airports had to wait for long at check-in counters for their flights on Saturday due to glitches in the airline's system.

Airports sources said the system glitch impacted various services of the airline, including online ticket bookings, web and counter checking-in process, issuance of boarding passes, and dropping of baggage at airport counters.

The system slowdown was reported around 1115 hours at the Mumbai airport, the sources said.

There were serpentine queues of IndiGo passengers at various airports.

Many IndiGo passengers took to social media to complain about the problems and some of them claimed they missed their flights also.

"Our airport systems are up and running, and our airport services have eased out effectively. However, we kindly ask for your understanding as we work to restore our other applications," IndiGo said in a post on X at 1802 hours on Saturday.

Thousands of passengers were impacted by the system issues.

In another post on X during the day, the airline had said the option to make a booking or web check-in is temporarily unavailable due to the ongoing system outage.

At 1344 hours, IndiGo said it was experiencing a temporary system slowdown across its network, affecting the website and booking system.

"As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at airports," it said.

An IndiGo passenger claimed the system issues started from 0800 hours.

"Do you have any clue how many people missed their flights? Have any care for other's problems? This looks more like a railway station and not an airport!," the passenger said in a post on X.

Another passenger complained that web check-in was not happening for around eight hours.