IndiGo airlines

IndiGo to resume flight operations from May 4 in phased manner

File Photo

New Delhi: The Indigo airlines on Tuesday (April 14) said it will resume its flight services from May 4 in a phased manner. The airline's statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 3.

"Initially, starting with a slightly curtailed capacity, the airline will increase the operating capacity over the subsequent months, also reopening selected international flights, depending on the existing international travel guidelines," the airline said in its press release.

"In its endeavour to reconnect critical air corridors post the lockdown, IndiGo, India's leading airline, will resume flight operations from May 4, 2020," it added. 

Earlier on April 10, airline's CEO Ronojoy Dutta had said that once the lockdown period gets over, IndiGo would deep clean its aircraft more frequently, stop in-flight meal service for a brief period and will fill maximum 50 per cent capacity in airport buses.

Earlier today, the Centre announced that the 21-day nation-wide lockdown period will be extended to May 3 to fight the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 infection. 

