Indira Gandhi had insulted Constitution in 1971-72: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday flagged "false propaganda" on altering the Constitution under the BJP rule and made a veiled reference to the Emergency, saying former PM Indira Gandhi had insulted the Constitution in 1971-72.

Addressing a convention of tribals under the banner of the United Tribal Association Alliance (UTAA) at Farmagudi in North Goa, Sawant said that many people are spreading false propaganda that the BJP was trying to change or amend the Constitution.

"Recall 1971-72 when then PM Indira Gandhi had insulted the Constitution," Swant said.

He said the BJP-led government at Centre never intended to change the Constitution drafted under Babasaheb Ambedkar's leadership.

"I don't want to make any political statement here but we would like to assure that the rights enshrined in the Constitution would not be changed till the moon and the sun exist," he said.

He said the BJP hails Constitution supreme and that all the rights enshrined for various communities would never be touched.

The chief minister said the Goa government has followed the demand of political reservation in the coastal state.

"A decision in this regard was taken by the state Cabinet. Some people are mocking us, saying this decision is just an eyewash but we will ensure that it becomes reality," he said.

Sawant said a resolution of political reservation would be passed in the upcoming session of Parliament.

"I am trying to ensure that there is a political reservation by 2027".