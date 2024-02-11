Indo-Canada Chamber Of Commerce On Target To Achieve India Mission 2024, Invites Gujarat CM For Gala Event

The Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) on Thursday announced the midpoint achievement of its ambitious India Mission 2024. Led by President Murarilal Thapliyal, the delegation has made substantial strides in bolstering Indo-Canada trade relations, seamlessly navigating diplomatic intricacies in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, said a press release.

Initiating the mission in Delhi, the delegation engaged in dialogues with policymakers and business leaders at FICCI, NITI AAYOG, and India Chamber Of Commerce.

President Thapliyal talking on the same said, “The current dynamics between India and Canada are akin to turbulence during a flight. Our goal is to navigate through these challenges, much like pilots steering a plane through turbulence, and work towards smoothing out fluctuations in our bilateral relations.”

Collaboration agreements were formalized with the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) to promote tourism and startup ecosystems between Karnataka and Canada, said the release.

The mission gained further momentum in Ahmedabad, where President Thapliyal and the delegation engaged in a dialogue with Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Bhupendrabhai Patel. Recognizing Gujarat’s visionary leadership, discussions centered around investment opportunities in GIFT City and the burgeoning tourism sector. ICCC’s Chirag Shah highlighted collaborative potentials, and President Thapliyal extended an invitation to the Gujarat CM to be the Chief Guest at the ICCC Gala event in Summer 2024.