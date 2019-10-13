Indo-Japan joint military exercise Dharma Guardian-2019 to begin from October 19

The joint military exercise Dharma Guardian-2019 between India and Japan is scheduled to start at Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School, Vairengte from October 19. The joint exercise will end on November 2. Indian Army and Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces (JGSDF) comprising 25 soldiers each will participate in the exercise with an aim to share experience gained during various Counter Terrorism Operations in respective countries.

The Dharma Guardian Exercise is an annual training event which is being conducted in India since 2018. It is to be noted that India undertakes military training exercises with various countries but Dharma Guardian is significant in terms of security challenges faced by both the nations in the backdrop of global terrorism. The scope of this exercise covers platoon level joint training on counter terrorism operations in jungle and urban scenario, said Press Information Bureau in a press release.

The joint military exercise will enhance the level of defence co-operation between Indian Army and Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces (JGSDF) which in turn will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations.