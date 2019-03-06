Indore awarded 'cleanest city' tag for third straight year in row

Indore retained the cleanest city tag for third straight year in a row as per government's cleanliness survey Swachh Survekshan 2019.

Ahmedabad emerged as the 'Cleanest Big City' while Ujjain is India’s 'Cleanest Medium City'. Bhopal bagged the top spot for India’s 'Cleanest Capital/UT' in the Swachh Survekshan 2019.

While the New Delhi Municipal Council area was given the 'Cleanest Small City' award, Uttarakhand's Gauchar was adjudged the 'Best Ganga Town' in the central government survey.

Delhi Cantonment was judged as India's Cleanest Cantonment area in cleanliness survey.

The awards were conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Congratulating Indore, Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "Absolutely Brilliant! Indore is India's Cleanest City for 3rd year running. My heartiest congratulations to the Swachhagrahis of Indore for their unmatched dedication & participation in transforming Swachh Bharat into a Jan Andolan."