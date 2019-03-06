हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cleanliness survey

Indore awarded 'cleanest city' tag for third straight year in row

Ahmedabad emerged as the 'Cleanest Big City' while Ujjain is India’s 'Cleanest Medium City'. 

Indore awarded &#039;cleanest city&#039; tag for third straight year in row
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri

Indore retained the cleanest city tag for third straight year in a row as per government's cleanliness survey Swachh Survekshan 2019.

Ahmedabad emerged as the 'Cleanest Big City' while Ujjain is India’s 'Cleanest Medium City'. Bhopal bagged the top spot for India’s 'Cleanest Capital/UT' in the Swachh Survekshan 2019.

While the New Delhi Municipal Council area was given the 'Cleanest Small City' award, Uttarakhand's Gauchar was adjudged the 'Best Ganga Town' in the central government survey.

Delhi Cantonment was judged as India's Cleanest Cantonment area in cleanliness survey.

The awards were conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday. 

Congratulating Indore, Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "Absolutely Brilliant! Indore is India's Cleanest City for 3rd year running. My heartiest congratulations to the Swachhagrahis of Indore for their unmatched dedication & participation in transforming Swachh Bharat into a Jan Andolan."

Tags:
Cleanliness surveyIndoreAhmedabadSwachh Survekshan 2019
Next
Story

West Bengal government delaying India-Bangladesh border fence, says Rajnath Singh

Must Watch

PT10M6S

Know what Indians have to say on India-Pakistan tension