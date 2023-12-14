Indore Man Kills Live-In Partner For Denying Sex; Arrested

A 20-year-old woman was tragically killed in Indore by her live-in partner after she refused to have a physical relationship with him. The couple, who had connected through Instagram and were residing in a rented house in the Raoji Bazaar area, experienced a fatal altercation on December 7. The victim's body was discovered by authorities two days later on December 9.

The accused, identified as Praveen Singh Dhakad (24) from Guna district, reportedly became enraged when the woman declined his advances, resulting in a fatal altercation. Dhakad reportedly used a pair of scissors to fatally injure the victim in the neck, leading to her immediate death due to severe bleeding. Subsequently, Dhakad fled the scene after locking the house and also taking the victim's mobile phone.

Following the revelation of the murder, a search ensued, leading to Dhakad's arrest. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma confirmed the arrest, shedding light on the tragic incident that took the young woman's life.

The incident again raises questions on the legality of the growing trends of live-in relations in urban cities. The Shraddha walkar Murder case was one of the many instances where the female partner was murdered by the male live-in partner. Earlier, BJP MP Dharambir Singh raised the issue in Parliament seeking a law against live-in relationships.