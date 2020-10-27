हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Infantry Day

Infantry Day: CDS Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Naravane pay tributes at National War Memorial

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid tributes at the National War Memorial on Infantry Day on Tuesday. 

Infantry Day: CDS Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Naravane pay tributes at National War Memorial

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid tributes at the National War Memorial on Infantry Day on Tuesday. 

Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir Valley.

The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment. 

 

 

Tags:
Infantry DayCDS Bipin RawatIndian ArmyMM Naravanenational war memorial
Next
Story

Durga puja celebration ends amidst pandemic with idol immersion; know what was different this year
  • 79,46,429Confirmed
  • 1,19,502Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M31S

Video: India to sign BECA military pact with United States