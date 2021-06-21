हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Infighting Punjab Congress: CM Amarinder Singh in Delhi

The chief minister has arrived in the capital and is scheduled to meet the party panel that has been set up to resolve the factionalism issue again on Tuesday (June 22).

New Delhi: At a time when the infighting in the Congress' Punjab unit shows no sign of abating, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has arrived in Delhi and is scheduled to meet the party panel set up resolve the factionalism issue again on Tuesday.

The panel, headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and comprising Harish Rawat and J.P. Aggarwal, has been authorised to resolve the issue without alienating any of the factions in the state.

The meeting gained significance after disgruntled state leader Navjot Singh Sidhu once again opened a front against the Chief Minister, reportedly saying that he is not a showpiece to be used in the elections. 

The Congress panel had submitted its report to interim President Sonia Gandhi on June 10, and according to sources, it has not recommended the removal of Amarinder Singh, who is likely to lead the party in the next elections, but suggested a slew of reforms in the state unit.

While the fate of Sidhu is still not clear, sources said the panel wants his rehabilitation in the Punjab cabinet. Amarinder Singh is averse to Sidhu being elevated to the post of Deputy Chief Minister but is ready to accommodate him in the cabinet, sources said.

 

The panel has met all the stakeholders, including Amarinder Singh and Sidhu.

 

