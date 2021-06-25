हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar, arms ammunition with drugs worth Rs 30 crore seized

Recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs left behind by the infiltrators including one AK47, one Pistol, two grenades and other ammunition besides six packets of  Heroin (market value approx Rs 30 crore).

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Tangdhar, arms ammunition with drugs worth Rs 30 crore seized

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police and army claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid at the Line of Control in Tangdhar in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.  
 
"Police along with army’s 7 Rashtriya Rifles and 87 batallion BSF foiled an infiltration bid at Tangdhar area," police said in a tweet. "Recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs left behind by the infiltrators including one AK47, one Pistol, two grenades and other ammunition besides six packets of  Heroin (market value approx Rs 30 crore)," the police added.

The development comes a day after Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey stated on Thursday that there are around 200 active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that the security forces will be able to eliminate most of them by the end of this year.

"There are around 200 terrorists in the Valley. I hope we will reduce the number by the end of the year.""Ceasefire happens only because of the requirement to ensure that our people along the Line of Control (LoC) remain peaceful. Whenever a ceasefire violation happened along the LoC, people used to suffer. People used to be the main target during the ceasefire violation," the Lt Gen said.

On the issue of the ceasefire, he said, "It is contingent on the behaviour. For the last 3-4 months we are holding. I am sure, we will hold but in case something goes wrong, a suitable reaction will be taken care of."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJ&K policeLine of controlTangdharInfiltration bid-Terrorism
Next
Story

Indian Coast Guard rescues all 9 crew from sinking tug off Port Blair

Must Watch

PT10M50S

Delhi Oxygen Case: BJP is lying on oxygen, says Manish Sisodia