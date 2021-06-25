Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar, arms ammunition with drugs worth Rs 30 crore seized

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police and army claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid at the Line of Control in Tangdhar in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.



"Police along with army’s 7 Rashtriya Rifles and 87 batallion BSF foiled an infiltration bid at Tangdhar area," police said in a tweet. "Recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs left behind by the infiltrators including one AK47, one Pistol, two grenades and other ammunition besides six packets of Heroin (market value approx Rs 30 crore)," the police added.

The development comes a day after Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey stated on Thursday that there are around 200 active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that the security forces will be able to eliminate most of them by the end of this year.

"There are around 200 terrorists in the Valley. I hope we will reduce the number by the end of the year.""Ceasefire happens only because of the requirement to ensure that our people along the Line of Control (LoC) remain peaceful. Whenever a ceasefire violation happened along the LoC, people used to suffer. People used to be the main target during the ceasefire violation," the Lt Gen said.

On the issue of the ceasefire, he said, "It is contingent on the behaviour. For the last 3-4 months we are holding. I am sure, we will hold but in case something goes wrong, a suitable reaction will be taken care of."

