New Delhi: As a part of its show as a strong opposition force, the Congress party on Sunday held a nationwide rally against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally was led by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi who accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of weakening the country by spreading fear and hatred. Gandhi further added that the motive of the rally is for the people to see that his party can unite the country and take it on the path of progress. The Congress leader also highlighted the plight of people facing lots of hardships due to price rises and unemployment and said when the opposition tries to raise their voice in Parliament, the Modi government does not allow it to do so.

The country's situation is such that even if it wants, it cannot give jobs to its youth, he said.

Gandhi also alleged that the three 'black farm laws' were brought in not to help farmers, but to benefit a few industrialists.

Launching an veil attack on the Modi government against issues ranging for communal hatred, economic crisis and inflation Rahul at New Delhi’s Ramlila maidan said that the NDA government has shut the path of the Opposition from speaking in Parliament, and the "only way for us is to talk directly to people and tell the truth of the country to people and hear them out".

This comes just days before the Congress’ much anticipated ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which by many is dubbed as a strong show of force against the BJP in the 2024 election. Talking about the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said it will help the age-old party to reach out to the common people and understand their perspective and demands from their leaders.

Accusing Modi, the BJP and the RSS of spreading fear and hatred and weakening the economy of the country, Gandhi said that the Modi dispensation of being unable to provide employment and benefit only select two big industrialists, who are "working for the prime minister 24 hours".

He alleged that the prime minister, in turn, is also working 24 hours for these two industrialists.

"Ever since the BJP government came to power at the Centre, hatred and anger have been increasing in the country. There is pressure on institutions such as media, judiciary, Election Commission, and the government is attacking all of them," Gandhi said at the 'Mehangai par Halla bol' rally.

"Only two industrialists are benefitting from this hatred and fear being spread in the country and the BJP is working for their benefit," Gandhi said.

"The fear of inflation and unemployment is increasing in the country, and due to this, hatred is rising. Hatred does not benefit the country, but it only weakens the country," he said to loud applause.

The former Congress chief said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is important as the party has to go directly to people and tell them the truth about the country and where the nation is headed.