Influencer Recreates Budget Versions of Ambani’s Guests' Outfits; Netizens Find It Hilarious- Watch the Viral Video

The world witnessed the luxurious, extraordinary, and royal wedding of the director on the Board of Jio Platform Limited, Anant Ambani. The wedding location was the hotspot with celebrities from around the world participating in the trending event of the popular business tycoon.

Amidst followers' fascination with different classy, traditional looks of stars, a video went viral on the internet of a social media influencer recreating expensive outfits with the use of easy-to-get products that cost a fraction of the original attire's cost. The influencer gives a hilarious twist to redevelop the outfit and his work is loved by social media users.

The video was posted by Ronit who has 1.7 million followers on his social media account and is a very famous mimicry artist. Earlier, he posted his recreation videos on TikTok but shifted to Instagram after the app ban. He got famous with his Kareena Kapoor mimicry video of her famous character from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ named ‘Poo’ and ‘Kokilaben’ from ‘Sath Nibhana Sathiya’

The influencer, Ronit posted the video on his Instagram account with the caption, “Happy Ambani wedding to all of us presenting to you all the sasta version of it”

In the viral video, Ronit recreated outfits of some of the most popular faces including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ramdev Baba, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Kim Kardashian using fruits, flowers, slippers, plastics, and more.

He further asks his followers to tell in comments which outfit among all was the best. The viewers showered tons of love on the video with nearly 3 million likes in 24 hours and more than 20 thousand. Netizens found it hilarious and are enjoying the video leaving numerous reactions in the comment section.

One of the users commented, “This is more real than the original”

Another wrote, “Most fab was Kim and that Chappal”

Third users joined, “Low budget Bollywood”