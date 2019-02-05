Initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kolkata Police chief: MHA asks West Bengal government

New Delhi: Following the Supreme Court order in chit fund cases, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, officials said.

The Home Ministry has also recommended proceedings against Kumar for 'indisciplinary behaviour' and violation of all India service rules, they added.

The top court, earlier in the day, directed Kolkata Police chief to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Saradha cheat fund case. The SC said Kumar will appear before the investigating agency in the Meghalaya capital Shillong.

The apex court also said that no coercive steps, including the arrest of the Kolkata police chief, will take place during the course of the investigation.

A political firestorm raged in West Benagl on Sunday after Mamata Banerjee launched a sit-in protest against CBI's bid to question Kolkata police chief in the chit fund scam cases. She declared that her agitation was to save the "Constitution and country" and it would go on till the goal is achieved.

The failed attempt by the CBI to question the Kolkata Police Commissioner in connection with the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams became the latest flashpoint between the BJP-led Centre and Banerjee. The CBI, on the other hand, accused Kumar of destroying evidence related to the fraud cases.

A CBI team was bodily prevented from entering the residence of Kumar by Kolkata police personnel, bundled into vehicles, and detained. Contingents of West Bengal police also descended on CBI premises in the city, as a furious Banerjee rushed to Kumar's residence before beginning a dharna opposite Metro Cinema.

