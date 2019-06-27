Inmates seen brandishing pistols in Unnao jail in viral videos, probe ordered

Unnao: Raising concerns over prevailing law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, several videos showing inmates lodged in Unnao jail brandishing pistols and challenging the administration have gone viral.

In one of the videos, two inmates, who are serving a life sentence in separate murder cases are heard saying that they will turn any jail into their headquarters. They are also heard saying that they can get anyone murdered from Meerut to Unnao.

According to reports, these inmates were transferred from Meerut to jail in Unnao. In another video, the inmates can be seen partying in their barracks after reportedly bribing jail officials.

Live TV

Taking note of the viral videos, a two-member probing committee was formed by District Magistrate Devendra Pandya consisting of SDM Rajesh and CO City Umeshchandra Tyagi to look into the matter.

On investigation, it was revealed that the pistols shown in the video were made using clay and water. Further, it was a 'coup' in which the two inmates and four jail officials were involved together to pressurise senior jail authorities and create an atmosphere of fear.

The jail officials included Head Jail wardens Mata Prasad and Hemraj, and Jail wardens Sahu and Salim Khan. Strict action has been ordered against these individuals.