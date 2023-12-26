INS Imphal: Know What Makes India’s Latest Indigenous Warship So Powerful

In an event that will be earmarked in history, the Indian Navy on Tuesday commissioned its latest warship INS Imphal, named after Manipur’s capital.

The stealth-guided missile was launched from Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

VIDEO | "The commissioning of INS Imphal is an example of India becoming 'Atmanirbhar' in the defence sector. I am confident that commissioning of INS Imphal will strengthen India's naval powers," says Defence Minister @rajnathsingh, speaking at the commissioning ceremony of 'INS… pic.twitter.com/b8cjR71GxP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 26, 2023

“INS Imphal is a symbol of India's growing maritime power and it will strengthen it further. It will bolster our principle of ‘Jalmev Yasya, Balmev Tasya’ in the Indo-Pacific region,” Singh said.

The event was also attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

“INS Imphal will not only tackle physical threats that emanate at or from the seas, but more importantly, through the demonstrated strength of an integrated Bharat, she will deter nefarious designs, trying to subvert our national unity...Even as we speak, we have four destroyers of 15 Alpha and Bravo class deployed to counter piracy and drone attacks on merchant shipping," Admiral Kumar said.

The Indian Navy currently operates 132 warships with 67 vessels under construction. Admiral Kumar says that by 2035, India will have a fleet of 170-175 ships.

Features of INS Imphal

Delivered to the Indian Navy on October 30, INS Imphal is constructed with 75 per cent of indigenous components. A state-of-the-art vessel, INS Imphal is designed to strengthen India’s maritime defence.

The latest warship underwent rigorous trials, both in the harbour and at the sea. It is part of Project 15B.

One of India’s most potent warships, the ship measures 163 m in length, 17 m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes.

INS Imphal includes medium range surface-to-air missiles, BrahMos surface-to-surface missile, indigenous torpedo tube launchers and 76 mm super rapid gun mount.

It is also equipped with modern surveillance radar. INS Imphal is built to weather Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions.

The latest warship is designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and is a testament of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’





