हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
INS Kavaratti

INS Kavaratti, the anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette, commissioned into Indian Navy

Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette "INS Kavaratti" was commissioned into Indian Navy by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

INS Kavaratti, the anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette, commissioned into Indian Navy

Visakhapatnam: Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette "INS Kavaratti" was commissioned into Indian Navy by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Kavaratti has state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of detecting and prosecuting submarines. In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments.

According to the Indian Navy, touted as a potent Stealth ASW Corvette, Kavaratti is indigenously designed by the Indian Navy`s in-house organisation, Directorate of Naval Design (DND), and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.

It portrays the growing capability of the Indian Navy, GRSE and the nation in becoming self-reliant through indigenization, thus, accentuating our national objective of "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

The ship has up to 90 per cent indigenous content and the use of carbon composites for the superstructure is a commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding. 

The ship`s weapons and sensors suite is predominantly indigenous and showcases the nation`s growing capability in this niche area.

Kavaratti takes her name from erstwhile INS Kavaratti which was an Arnala class missile corvette. The older Kavaratti distinguished herself by operating in support of was Bangladesh`s liberation in 1971.

Live TV

 

Tags:
INS KavarattiAnti-Submarine Warfare CorvetteIndian NavyIndian Army
Next
Story

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Meet the richest candidate in the first phase - Check details
  • 77,06,946Confirmed
  • 1,16,616Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT26S

Coronavirus Update : 55,839 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In India, Total Cases At 77.06 Lakh