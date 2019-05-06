INS Vela, Indian Navy’s fourth Scorpene submarine, to be launched for trials today

NEW DELHI: In a major boost for the underwater capability of the Indian Navy, INS Vela, a Scorpene class submarine, is set to be rolled out on Monday.

Navy officials said that Secretary (Defence Production) will launch the submarine for further trials at Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL) on Monday. It is to be noted that INS Vela is the fourth of the six Scorpene submarine that has completed its out fittings at MDL.

The two other submarines in the country`s Scorpene Submarine programme are Vagir and Vagsheer and they are currently in the advanced stages of manufacturing at MDL.

In 2005, French firm DCNS had signed a contract with MDL under Indian Navy`s Project-75 for the supply of six submarines. The first submarine INS Kalvari was commissioned in December last year while INS Khanderi and INS Karanj are in the advanced stages to join the fleet of Indian Navy.

Experts maintain that at least 24 submarines are required by Indian Naby to meet the 30 year submarine building plan, which was approved in 1999 by then Cabinet Committee on Security. It is to be noted that the plan was approved after Kargil war.

The Scorpene submarines are capable of undertaking different types of missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance. These submarines are capable of operating in all theatres and they are equipped to ensure interoperability with other components of Navy.

It may be recalled that INS Kalvari was commissioned in Indian Navy on December 8, 1967. The submarine is 66 metre long and it is made up of a special kind of high-tensile steel. The submarine is capable of operating at a depth of 300 metres under water. It can carry 18 torpedoes.

(with ANI inputs)