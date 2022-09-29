'Insensitive attitude': NCW seeks explanation from Bihar IAS officer over 'condoms' remark

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has demanded a written explanation from Bihar's IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra after she refused to provide student with inexpensive sanitary napkins and instead inquired whether "she wants condoms also." NCW has taken cognizance of the incident in Patna and sought written explanation within seven days.

This comes a day after the IAS officer allegedly gave an "insensitive" reply to girl students during a workshop on ‘Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar’. According to the reports, Harjot Kaur Bhamra was asked by a student if the state government can make sanitary pads available for minimal costs. To which, Harjot Kaur said, "Today, you are asking for sanitary pads, tomorrow you will ask for condoms." "Why do you need to take things from the government?" Harjot Kaur said, adding that "This thinking is wrong."

When the girls confronted Bhamra's callous comment, stating that the government promised a lot of things in exchange for votes, Kaur responded, "Don't give vote. Ban Jao Pakistan (become like Pakistan)."

The NCW said it had observed that such "insensitive attitude" from a person at a responsible position was condemnable and extremely shameful.

"NCW has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Harjot seeking explanation over her inappropriate and highly objectionable remarks," the women's panel said in a statement.

Notably, IAS officer Harjot is the managing director of Bihar Women Development Corporation. She has also served as Principal Secretary of the Mines and Geology Department. She has previously worked as Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology. She is a member of the IAS 1992 batch cadre.

(With PTI inputs)