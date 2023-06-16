Inspirational Story Of IAS Somya Sharma: UPSC Without Coaching In 1st Attempt, 103 Fever During Exam

Introduction:

In the pursuit of fulfilling one's dreams, no obstacle should serve as an excuse. Inspiring stories often emerge that prove this notion, and one such remarkable tale is that of Somya Sharma. Today, we delve into the story of Somya Sharma, an officer in the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS) who achieved this feat without any coaching. Notably, Somya faced the additional challenge of appearing for the exam while battling a high fever.

Education and Background:

Somya Sharma pursued her law studies at the esteemed National Law University (NLU) in Delhi. After completing her studies, she appeared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination in 2017, immediately following her time at NLU. Remarkably, she embarked on this journey at the young age of 22.

Preparation Without Coaching:

Unlike many aspirants, Somya Sharma chose not to join any coaching institute for her UPSC preparation. Instead, she relied on various test series to enhance her readiness for the exam. This self-study approach proved beneficial as she cleared the preliminary examination.

Battling Fever During the Main Exam:

Just a week before the main examination, Somya fell ill with a high fever. However, her determination remained unwavering. Despite her illness, she sat for the exam with a temperature consistently hovering around 102-103 degrees. Somya underwent saline drips three times a day, even during the break within the examination hall.

Academic Strengths and Adaptability:

Somya Sharma's remarkable academic strengths became evident during the UPSC examination. Despite suffering from a hearing impairment, she did not rely on any concessions and applied under the general category. Her ability to comprehend and analyze questions quickly, along with her strong foundation in general knowledge, facilitated her success. Subjects such as history and geography, where her grip on general knowledge was particularly strong, significantly contributed to her performance.

The Result:

In her first attempt, Somya Sharma achieved an extraordinary feat by securing the 9th rank nationwide in the UPSC 2017 examination, at the age of 23. Her dedication and perseverance serve as an inspiration for aspiring candidates aiming to crack competitive examinations.

Conclusion:

Somya Sharma's journey stands as a testament to the power of determination and resilience in achieving one's goals. Her accomplishment without coaching, combined with her unwavering spirit in facing challenges head-on, serves as an inspiration for all. Somya's story reaffirms the belief that no hurdle is insurmountable on the path to success.