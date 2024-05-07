Inspiring Journey Of A Girl Achieving 92% In ICSE Despite Losing An Arm Due To Electric Shock

New Delhi: Anamta Ahmed, a Mumbai resident, endured a life-altering incident nearly two years ago when she suffered an electric shock from an 11 KV cable. At just 13 years old, she experienced severe burns while playing with her cousins in Aligarh.

The consequences were dire: her right hand had to be amputated, and her left hand retained only 20 percent functionality. Bedridden for an extended period, she endured immense trauma. Yet, despite the adversity, Anamta refused to succumb to despair, maintaining her determination and passion. Her journey of resilience and triumph unfolds as follows...

Gradually, she embarked on the arduous path to recovery, piecing together her shattered life. Amidst this struggle, news of her remarkable achievement stunned everyone. Released on a Monday, the ICSE board results revealed her outstanding performance: scoring an impressive 92 percent in her class 10 examinations. Additionally, she emerged as the top scorer in Hindi at her school, boasting a remarkable 98 percent.

The announcement of the CISCE results sent waves of jubilation through City International School in Andheri, Mumbai, where Anamta is enrolled. While she had always demonstrated academic brilliance, the trauma she endured could have easily led anyone into a state of despair. Yet, amidst the physical pain and emotional turmoil, her unwavering positivity became her guiding light, propelling her forward.