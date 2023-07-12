trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634344
Inspiring Journey of IPS Pooja Awana: Girl From Noida's Att, Who Cleared UPSC At 22 Against All Odds

Overcoming numerous hurdles, she was determined to fulfill her father's dream and pursue a career in the prestigious Indian Police Service (IPS).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 12:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Meet Pooja Awana, a remarkable woman from Uttar Pradesh, who achieved a remarkable feat by clearing the highly challenging UPSC exam at the young age of 22. Currently serving as a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in the Rajasthan Police, Pooja's journey is an inspiration for aspiring civil servants across the country.

Father's Dream and the Path to UPSC:

Driven by her father's aspiration to see her in a police uniform, Pooja embarked on her UPSC preparation journey. Overcoming numerous hurdles, she was determined to fulfill her father's dream and pursue a career in the prestigious Indian Police Service (IPS).

First Attempt and Perseverance:

Pooja Awana, a native of Atta village in Noida, had always been a top performer. After completing her graduation, she dedicated herself to UPSC preparation. In 2010, she appeared for the UPSC exam for the first time but did not secure success. However, she refused to be disheartened by the setback.

Triumph in the Second Attempt:

Undeterred by failure, Pooja Awana approached her second attempt with renewed determination and thorough preparation. Her hard work paid off as she achieved an impressive All India Rank of 316, earning her the prestigious title of an IPS officer at a tender age of 22.

Professional Achievements:

Following her training, Pooja Awana was assigned her first posting in Pushkar, Rajasthan, where she began her illustrious career. Throughout her service, she held various roles and responsibilities, including the position of Deputy Commissioner of Traffic in Jaipur. Presently, she serves as the DCP in the Rajasthan Police, making significant contributions to law enforcement.

Words of Encouragement:

Pooja Awana encourages aspiring civil servants not to lose hope in the face of failures, low marks, or initial setbacks. She emphasizes the importance of resilience and perseverance, urging individuals to stay focused on their goals and work diligently. Pooja believes that even if success eludes them initially, with persistent efforts, triumph will eventually come their way.

Conclusion:

Pooja Awana's journey from a young aspirant to an accomplished IPS officer is a testament to her unwavering determination and dedication. Her remarkable achievement at a tender age serves as an inspiration for countless individuals striving to make a mark in the field of civil services. Pooja's story reminds us that with perseverance and hard work, dreams can indeed be turned into reality, regardless of age or circumstances.

