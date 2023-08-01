Inspiring Success Story: IPS Officer Ankita Sharma Overcomes Naxal Threats

In the vast ocean of UPSC aspirants, only a few manage to rise above the tide and achieve success as IAS or IPS officers. Among these extraordinary achievers is Ankita Sharma, an IPS officer from Durg, Chhattisgarh. Despite facing numerous challenges and threats from Naxals, Ankita's journey to becoming an IPS officer is nothing short of inspiring. Her determination, hard work, and commitment to public service led her to overcome all obstacles and carve a niche for herself in the Indian Police Service.

Early Days and Aspirations

Hailing from Durg, Ankita Sharma was a bright student since childhood. After completing her initial education from a government school, she pursued graduation and later earned an MBA degree. However, her heart was set on civil services, which propelled her to embark on the path of UPSC preparation.



Preparing for the UPSC Journey

Ankita Sharma's UPSC journey commenced with six months of intensive preparation in Delhi. Although she returned home to continue her studies, she remained determined and focused on her goal. After three attempts, her hard work paid off when she secured an impressive 203rd rank in the UPSC examination in 2018, securing a coveted position as an IPS officer.

Taking Charge in Naxal-Affected Region

Ankita Sharma's success story took a remarkable turn as she became the first woman IPS officer to handle Naxal operations in the strife-torn region of Chhattisgarh. In May 2022, she was appointed as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Kanker, where she played a crucial role in overseeing and managing Naxal activities. Prior to this, she served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh.

Inspirations from Kiran Bedi and Beyond

Ankita Sharma draws inspiration from the iconic Kiran Bedi, the first woman IPS officer of India. Despite facing challenges with little prior knowledge of UPSC preparation, Ankita's determination and the unwavering support of her husband, Major Vivekanand Shukla from the Indian Army, fueled her journey to success.

Conclusion:

Ankita Sharma's journey to becoming an IPS officer stands as a beacon of inspiration for countless aspirants across the nation. Her unwavering commitment to public service, even in Naxal-affected regions, reflects her dedication to the nation's welfare. Inspired by Kiran Bedi, Ankita Sharma's achievements break gender barriers and pave the way for more women to enter the Indian Police Service. Her success story embodies the spirit of determination, hard work, and resilience, showcasing the remarkable impact of unwavering commitment to one's dreams and the service of the nation.