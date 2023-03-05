Instagram Revenge Story! Ex-Boyfriend Creates Girl's Fake Profile, Sends Obscene Messages To Relatives

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating a fake Instagram account of his former girlfriend and using her father's picture to send obscene messages to her relatives to take revenge, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Vivek, a resident of southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area, they said.

The woman, in her complaint at Cyber Police Station, alleged that an unknown person created a fake Instagram profile by using her name and her father's pictures, police said.

The accused was sending threatening and obscene messages on the complainant's Instagram account and to her relatives as well, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that analysis of the fake Instagram account revealed that the mobile number used in the creation of the fake account belongs to Vivek.

"During the investigation, it came to notice that earlier the complainant and the alleged person were in a relationship for the last four years. Due to some reasons, the relationship broke up," he said.

"In order to take revenge and defame the complainant, he created a fake Instagram profile and sent obscene messages to the complainant and her relatives. Thereafter, the accused was arrested in this case," he said.

A mobile phone which was used in the commission of the crime was recovered from his possession, he added.

