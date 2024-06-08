Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2756048
NewsIndia
KANGANA SLAP ROW

'Spreading Poison...': Harsimrat Kaur Lashes Out At Kangana Over CISF Jawan Row

Harsimrat Kaur's comments came a day after the incident involving Ranaut when a CISF personnel slapped the actor-politician. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 02:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Spreading Poison...': Harsimrat Kaur Lashes Out At Kangana Over CISF Jawan Row

In the wake of the recent controversy involving Kangana Ranaut, MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has voiced her opinion on the matter. Kaur slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of following a policy designed to ‘spread poison.’ Kaur's comments came a day after the incident involving Ranaut when a CISF personnel slapped the actor-politician. Bathinda MP, Harsimrat Kaur said that making "useless comments" can have serious repercussions, implicitly referring to the backlash Ranaut faced.  

Kaur was talking to news agency ANI when she said, "Kangana Ranaut should understand her responsibility instead of trying to please her High Command...Being an actress, she is followed by many people, when you say stupid things and make useless comments then there is a reaction.” 

She added that If she was to hear similar words about her own mother that she had directed at others' mothers, she would find them equally offensive. Instead of acknowledging her own mistakes, she was accused of labelling others as terrorists. She noted that her party's strategy involved spreading negativity. 

In a video message on Thursday, Ranaut claimed that a constable struck her in the face and verbally abused her during a security check at the Chandigarh airport. 

Ranaut claimed that a CISF constable, seemingly agitated by her stance on the farmer protests, hit her in the face and verbally abused her during a security check at Chandigarh airport. The altercation occurred two days after she was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. 

Kulwinder Kaur, the CISF personnel involved, has been suspended, and an investigation has been initiated. The CISF, responsible for airport security, has also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will PM Modi accept demands of Nitish Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Modi plan' to save NDA!
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on NEET results
DNA Video
DNA: Is something big going to happen in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus leaving Bengal after elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the demands of Naidu and Nitish for supporting BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Know about Modi 3.0 schedule!
DNA Video
DNA: 'INDIA Alliance to continue to fight..', says Kharge
DNA Video
DNA: What Naidu and Nitish want in exchange for supporting BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Sanjay Raut made a big claim before Modi's oath