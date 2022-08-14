New Delhi: Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and B M Sandeep have criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for excluding Jawaharlal Nehru from an ad for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' in a newspaper. The ad, published in a newspaper in Karnataka, featured a list of freedom fighters but did not include Jawaharlal Nehru. In response to this, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the Karnataka CM of 'insulting' his father S.R. Bommai who, he said, was a Nehru admirer.

Ramesh wrote, "Nehru will survive such pettiness. CM Karnataka desperate to save his job knows what he has done is an insult to his father S.R. Bommai & his father's 1st political guru M.N. Roy both great Nehru admirers, the latter being a friend as well. Pathetic this is."

Nehru will survive such pettiness. CM Karnataka desperate to save his job knows what he has done is an insult to his father S.R. Bommai & his father's 1st political guru M.N. Roy both great Nehru admirers, the latter being a friend as well. Pathetic this is. https://t.co/adpkSBVyoU — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 14, 2022

On the other hand, B M Sandeep, AICC Secretary for Gujarat, called the Karnataka CM a 'puppet'.

He tweeted, "Shame on you PUPPET CM BOMMAI. The Architect of Modern India Jawaharlal Nehru photo missing in this advertisement. Neharuwas an Indian anti-colonial nationalist, secular humanist, social democrat and author who was a central figure in India during the middle of the 20th century."

Shame on you PUPPET CM BOMMAI



The Architect of Modern India Jawaharlal Nehru photo missing in this advertisement



Neharuwas an Indian anti-colonial nationalist, secular humanist, social democrat and author who was a central figure in India during the middle of the 20th century. pic.twitter.com/r8iTIXTUDI — B M Sandeep (@BMSandeepAICC) August 14, 2022

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: BJP vs Congress

Regarding the campaign there has been a tussle between the BJP and the Congress. For instance, Tejasvi Surya. BJP youth wing president, said that it was unfortunate that only a "single-family" was eulogised in the history of India's freedom struggle. He also stated that Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will arrange history classes for those questioning Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's contribution to the freedom struggle.

Also Read: Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: BJP will hold history classes for those questioning RSS' contribution to freedom struggle, says Tejasvi Surya

What is the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign?

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.